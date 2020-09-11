31 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Thirty-one additional COVID-19 cases were reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said as of Thursday night then, the number of COVID-19 cases within their ranks rose to 4868.

Recoveries also increased to 3396 after the 37 additional ones.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 16.

Suspect cases are at 3146, while probable cases are at 735.

The police are among the country’s frontliners, as they man quarantine checkpoints and implement laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP inked an agreement with Makati Medical Center to ensure the good health of police personnel.