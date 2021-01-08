31 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 total rose to 8831.

Twenty-three additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9182.

Of these, 323 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

The government has said uniformed personnel including policemen were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program once a vaccine becomes available.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.