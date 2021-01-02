31 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)– Thirty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8657.

The PNP said twenty-two additional COVID-19 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9036.

Of these, 352 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among police personnel remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The Presidential Security Group has admitted that some of its soldiers pushed through with a COVID-19 vaccination to ensure President Rodrigo Duterte, whom they guard, remains safe amid the pandemic.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into the unauthorized use of COVID-19 vaccines.

No COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the country.