MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, May 18

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights.

MIAA said the list was as of Monday, May 18:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific announced its flights from May 16 to May 31 remain cancelled in view of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

All flights are concentrated at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in a bid to reduce the risk of airport workers to the COVID19 virus.