301 record recoveries reported as 364 COVID-19 cases added today bringing total to 26,781

(Eagle News) — A record of 301 COVID-19 recoveries were added today, Tuesday, June 16, bringing total recoveries to 6,552, as confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 26,781.

In its virtual press briefing, the Department of Health (DOH) said that the concentration of COVID-19 cases – both fresh and old cases – were from Metro Manila and the Central Visayas.

There are 249 fresh cases added today: 128 from Metro Manila and 56 from Central Visayas, while the 65 others are from various regions.

There are 115 late cases also added to the list: 24 coming from Metro Manila and three from Region 7. The DOH did not anymore identify the other regions where the 88 other late cases were recorded.

In all, there were 364 confirmed COVID-19 cases added today, bringing the total to 26,781.

As of June 15, the DOH said that the health care capacity is still enough to treat and take care of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier, the DOH said that most of the active cases in the country are still “mild”.

(Eagle News Service)