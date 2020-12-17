30 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the total rose to 8198.

Twenty-six additional cases, however, pushed the total to 8637.

Of these, 412 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said they are among the first in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in a nationwide vaccination program once it becomes available.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.