3 senior police officials promoted to rank of brigadier general

(Eagle News) — Three senior police officials were promoted to the rank of brigadier general.

The Philippine National Police said PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar administered the oath of office to now-Brigadier Generals Emmanuel Hebron, Nestor Salcedo, and Gregory Bognalbal on Friday, Oct. 15.

“Ang bituin sa inyong mga balikat at karagdagang ranggo ay sumisimbolo ng inyong mga sakripisyo, kasipagan, at pagtitiyaga ngunit kaakibat din nito ay ang napakalaking responsibilidad at hamon na panatilihing maayos at mas makabuluhan ang pagserserbisyo sa ating bansa at sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino sa gitna ng mga pagsubok at pandemyang ating kinakaharap”, Eleazar said.

He expressed hope the milestone in their careers would empower and inspire them to do “what is right, legal, and just at all times.”

He said only by adhering to ethical standards and implementing accountability mechanisms as part of the way they measure police performance can they “make governance and police reforms go beyond rhetoric and actually deliver the quality service that the Filipino people expect and deserve.”

“That is how to win the public’s trust and confidence in the police,” he said.