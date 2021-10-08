3 rescued off Zambales waters

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard rescued three passengers of a distressed motorbanca off the waters of Zambales on Friday, Oct. 8.

The PCG said Joey Lescano, 38; Jessabel Semella, 29; and Jhon Larence Reyes, 16; were rescued from their vessel that drifted 5 nautical miles west of Capones Island, San Antonio, Zambales after it encountered engine trouble.

The three had departed from Mariveles, Bataan and were on their way back to Noveleta, Cavite when the incident happened.

According to the PCG, upon getting the report, it organized simultaneous search and rescue (SAR) operations in the vicinity waters of Maragondon, Ternate, and Noveleta, Cavite.

After their rescue, the PCG said the three individuals were transported from Zambales to Cavite City.