3 NCRPO personnel test positive for shabu, are sacked

(Eagle News)–Three National Capital Region Police Office personnel tested positive for shabu, NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas said on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Sinas identified the personnel, who have been sacked, as Patrolman Robert Lozano Buenavente and Patrolman Guillermo Laggui.

They were both assigned at NCRPO’s Regional Headquarters Support Unit.

The third person, Sinas said, is a contractual employee of the unit.

Sinas said the three were subjected to a surprise drug test last Aug. 30, along with 257 others.

“The NCRPO unceasingly cleanses its ranks of those who taint its image. We have successfully separated our colleagues who use illegal drugs from those who are dedicatedly performing their tasks,” Sinas said.

According to Sinas, the NCRPO is also coordinating with the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group to probe the source of the illegal drugs of the three personnel.