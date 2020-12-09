3 more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19; one more recovers

(Eagle News) — Three more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 11695.

One additional recovery pushed the total to 7578.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll among overseas Filipinos remains at 847.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, with 7544, 4657, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries among overseas Filipinos, with 769 and 521, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths, with nine so far.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos abroad since the start of its repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.