3 killed in building collapse in Ermita, Manila

(Eagle News) – At least three construction workers died when a building being demolished in Ermita, Manila collapsed on Saturday, March 20.

Two more were severely hurt, and were brought to the hospital.

According to the Manila Police District homicide section, the accident happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The basement and first floor of the Philamlife building gave way while the edifice was being demolished.

The fatalities were identified as Richard Bugarin, Joseph Lacsa, and Jomar Torillos

The Philamlife building is located in the corner of United Nations Avenue and Maria Orosa street.

The police are still studying what case to file against the contractor who promised to help the family of the victims.

