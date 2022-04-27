3 hackers who claimed they had access to Smartmatic and could manipulate elections, nabbed by police

Hackers’ group found to have links with ex-Smartmatic employee who committed data security breach

(Eagle News) – Three men who were connected to a former Smartmatic employee were arrested in an entrapment operation by the combined efforts of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the Philippine National Police anti-cybercrime group.

The three men were allegedly behind the hacking of the Smartmatic system, and claimed they could manipulate the results of the May 9, 2022 elections.

The police identified the suspects as as Joel Adajar Ilagan, a.k.a. “Borge”; Adrian De Jesus Martinez, a.k.a. “Admin X”; and Jeffrey Cruz Limpiado a.k.a. “Brake/Vanguard/Universe/LRR”, all members of notorious hackers group named “XSOX”. They claimed to have illegally accessed the Smartmatic System.

According to the police, the three were connected with Ricardo Argana, a former Smartmatic employee who had been previously involved in a security breach.

-Entrapment operation-

CICC chief Cezar Mancao said that the three suspects were bragging that they could manipulate the results of the elections and ensure a candidate’s victory. The hackers’ asking price for candidates is P6 million.

The suspects had a meeting with the police and other IT operatives.

There were three meetings that happened: at the Solaire, at the Edsa Shang hotel, and in Pansol, Laguna.

“Hiindi nila alam na yung kanilang kausap mga CICC intel operatives at gusto talaga namin matunton kung sino yung mga nakakataas pa sa kanila,” Mancao said.

Recovered from the suspects were the P10 million used as “boodle money” along with other evidence such as laptop and cellphones.

Aside from the security breach involving Smartmatic, the group was also reportedly involved in the hacking of the National Power Corporation website, and the hacking of other local commercial websites, and in a recent credit card fraud.

-Authorities assure manipulating 2022 elections, next to impossible-

Mancao said that the group may have gained illegal access in the Smartmatic system in the preparation period before the election, but stressed that they would not be able to get into the system during the election itself.

“Sa statement lang nila yun, na kaya, pero talagang manloloko lang sila,” he said.

“Yung kanilang nahack, totoo nga meron silang nakuhang access sa Smartmatic system nung una subalit doon nga sa nakuha kay Argana ay ganun din, hanggang doon lang sa third or fourth level access kung sakali man. Controlled pa rin talaga ng Smartmatic and Comelec,” Mancao added.

Police Brig. General Roberto Rodriguez said that it would be very very difficult for someone to cheat in the elections given the current system in place.

“It is very very difficult to access the system. To cheat the elections, kailangan mong napakaraming i-involve na mga tao, and it is next to impossible,” Rodriguez said.

-Charges filed vs suspects-

The three suspects were charged with system interference, illegal access, and attempt to commit cybercrimes under Republic Act 10175 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012.

They were nabbed on Sunday, April 24, in an entrapment operation by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), together with the ACG during an entrapment operation in Imus, Cavite, and Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Argana was hired by Smartmatic in August 2021 as a “quality assurance officer.” The huge number of downloads and unusual traffic on the Smartmatic system, particularly on the Automated Election System, was detected from December 28, 2021 until January 2, 2022. During an administrative inquiry, Argana admitted that he shared his credentials to another person. He was terminated by Smartmatic on January 14, 2022.

(with a report from NET25’s Mar Gabriel, Eagle News Service)