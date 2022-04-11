3 deaths reported due to “Agaton” which has weakened to a “tropical depression”

Over 130,000 individuals affected by storm; Palace closely monitoring situation

(Eagle News) — At least three people have died due to the rains, floods and landslides brought by tropical storm “Agaton” (international name Megi) which has now been downgraded to a tropical depression.

As of 7 p.m., Monday, April 11, the center of Tropical Depression “Agaton” was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Basey, Samar (11.4°N, 125.1°E)

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), there are three reported deaths, two injured and one missing.

Affected families have reached 86,515 or 136,390 individuals from eight regions in the country, namely Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, CARAGA, and BARMM.

There are 201 affected barangays and 71 evacuation centers have so far been set up. At least 3,717 families were staying in evacuation centers as of Sunday, April 10.

“The Executive is closely monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Agaton as government’s hands are on deck to assist affected residents,” Malacanang said in a statement on Monday, April 11.

A total of 15 cities and municipalities experienced power interruption and shortage due to “Agaton.” The power supply, however, has been restored in four cities and municipalities as of early Monday.

“Muli kaming nananawagan sa publiko, lalo na sa mga lugar na naapektuhan ng bagyo, na magsagawa ng kinakailangan precautionary measures. Magbasa at manuod ng pinakabagong weather advisories at bulletins. Makipag-ugnayan at makipagtulungan sa mga otoridad kung kinakailangan ng paglikas sa inyong mga lugar. Manatiling ligtas ang lahat,” a statement from the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson said.

“Agaton” is moving slowly northward over Basey, Samar as of 7 p.m., Monday.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 60 km/h, and central pressure of 1000 hPa.

It is moving northward slowly, with its strong winds or higher extending outwards up to the 150 kilometers from the center.

-Areas still under signal number 1-

As of 7 p.m., areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signal number 1.

In Luzon, there are the following: southern portion of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer,

Cawayan)

In Visayas: Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Tabogon, Bogo City, Borbon, Sogod) including Camotes Island.

In Mindanao: Dinagat Islands and Bucas Grande Islands

(Eagle News Service)