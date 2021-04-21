3 dead, 10 injured after typhoon Bising onslaught in PHL



(Eagle News) – Typhoon Bising left at least three persons dead and 10 injured, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Among the fatalities was a 47-year old woman from Catmon, Cebu, and a 79-year old male from Southern Leyte. At least 10 have been reported injured, while one is reported in missing in San Jose, Northern Samar.

The number of affected families reached 59,098 or 229,829 individuals from Bicol region (Region V), Eastern Visayas (Region 8) amd CARAGA region.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already distributed food and non-food items worth P171 million to the affected residents.

The NDRRMC said that total damage to agriculture reached P46 million in Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions, while total damage to infrastructure so far reached 10.55 million. Eight-four houses were totally damaged, while 938 houses were partially damaged in Regions 5, 8 and CARAGA.

At the height of the typhoon, a total of 2,507 passengers were stranded in various ports, while 63 towns experienced power outages.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, typhoon Bising has slightly weakened as it accelerated northward. The typhoon’s center was located at 345 km East Northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 345 km East of Aparri, Cagayan as of 4 p.m., with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h.

(Eagle News Service)