3.9-magnitude quake hits S. Leyte on Friday; intensity IV felt in Sogod

(Eagle News)–A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Southern Leyte on Friday, Feb. 28.

In an advisory on Saturday, Feb. 29, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 5:28 p.m., had its epicenter 8 kilometers southwest of Sogod.

It had a depth of focus of one kilometer.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity IV – Sogod, Southern Leyte

Intensity III – Bontoc and Libagon, Southern Leyte; Hilongos, Matalom, and Bato, Leyte

Intensity II – Maasin, Southern Leyte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.