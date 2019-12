(Eagle News)–A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 2 kilometers northwest of Kiblawan at 11:45 a.m.

Depth of focus was 4 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II- Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I- Kidapawan City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.