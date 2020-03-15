3.8-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, March 15.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 7:20 a.m., had its epicenter 7 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan.
It had a depth of focus of 8 kilometers.
The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensity
Intensity II – Kidapawan City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity I – Kidapawan City; Tupi, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.