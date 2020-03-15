3.8-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, March 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 7:20 a.m., had its epicenter 7 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan.

It had a depth of focus of 8 kilometers.

The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity

Intensity II – Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I – Kidapawan City; Tupi, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.