3.6-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)-A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 5 kilometers soutwest of Kiblawan at 3:39 p.m.

Depth of focus was 23 kilometers.

The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity:

Intensity III – Digos City

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity III – Kidapawan City

Intensity II – Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Alabel, Sarangani

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.