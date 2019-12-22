3.6-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

(Eagle News)-A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday, Dec. 22.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, of tectonic origin, hit 5 kilometers soutwest of Kiblawan at 3:39 p.m.
Depth of focus was 23 kilometers.
The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensity:
Intensity III – Digos City
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity III – Kidapawan City
Intensity II – Koronadal City; Malungon, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Alabel, Sarangani
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.