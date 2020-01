(Eagle News)–A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck Antique on Friday, Jan. 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 7:42 a.m., had its epicenter 23 kilometers northwest of Caluya.

Depth of focus was one kilometer.

An instrumental intensity II was felt in Malay, Aklan.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.