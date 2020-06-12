289 record high virus recoveries added today, as 16 new deaths reported; total COVID cases reach 24,787 in PHL

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health reported a record of 289 COVID-19 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries at 5,454 as of 4 p.m. Friday, June 12.

COVID-19 deaths also reached 16, today, Friday, the most number of coronavirus fatalities recorded in the last two weeks.

Because of this, virus fatalities reached 1052 on June 12 as total virus cases reached 24,787.

The COVID-19 cases added today were 615, more than half of which are fresh cases at 334, while 279 were “late cases.”

Metro Manila reported 97 fresh cases, and 84 late cases, while Central Visayas had 92 fresh cases and 20 late cases.

Since May 30, virus deaths were mostly in the single digit.

The last time that there were higher COVID-19 deaths was in May 29 when there were 21 deaths.

(Eagle News Service)