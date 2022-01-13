28 more areas nationwide placed under Alert Level 3, says Palace

20 provinces and 8 cities in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao under Alert Level 3 from January 14 to 31

(Eagle News) – More provinces and cities were placed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) under Alert Level 3, in particular 20 provinces and 8 cities in all nationwide.

Malacanang made the announcement on Wednesday, January 12, adding these 28 areas to the previous 18 areas in Luzon and the Visayas that had been placed under Alert Level 3 until January 15.

In the latest announcement, 16 more provinces in Luzon, seven areas (three provinces and four cities) in the Visayas, and five areas (four cities and one province) in Mindanao

As of Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the IATF elevated the following provinces and cities to Alert Level 3 that would take effect on Friday, January 14, 2022 until January 31, 2022

The provinces in Luzon under Alert Level 3 are as follows: Benguet, Kalinga and Abra in the Cordillera Administrative Region; La Union, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan in Region 1; Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela and Quirino in Region 2; Nueva Ecija and Tarlac in Region 3; Quezon Province in Region 4-A; Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro in Region 4-B; and Camarines Sur and Albay in Region 5 in Luzon.

In the Visayas under Alert Level 3 are: Bacolod City, Aklan, Capiz and Antique in Region 6; Cebu City and Mandaue City in Region 7; and Tacloban City in Region 8. 7 areas (including 3 provinces, 4 cities)

In Mindanao, also under Alert Level 3 are the following: Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10; Davao City in Region 11; Butuan City and Agusan del Sur in CARAGA; and Cotabato City in BARMM. 5 areas (4 cities, 1 province)

This is the first time since the announcement of the detected Omicron variant, that areas in Mindanao had been placed under Alert Level 3.

“All other provinces and cities not mentioned shall remain under their current alert level classification,” acting Presidential Spokesperson and cabinet secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles said in the Palace announcement.

Earlier, these areas were placed under Alert Level 3 that took effect on Sunday, January 9 until January 15:

CAR: Baguio City;

Region I: Dagupan City;

Region II: City of Santiago, and Cagayan;

Region III: Angeles City, Bataan, Olongapo City, Pampanga, and Zambales;

Region IV-A: Batangas, and Lucena City;

Region V: Naga City;

Region VI: Iloilo City; and

Region VII: Lapu-lapu City

Before this, the provinces of Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal were placed under Alert Level 3 until January 15. On Dec. 31, 2021, Metro Manila was escalated to Alert Level 3 that would be in effect until January 15 following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)