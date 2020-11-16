27 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty-seven more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery toll rose to 7266.

Twenty-five additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 7702.

Of these, 412 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 24.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has vowed to ensure the protection of its personnel, and has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center for medical services.