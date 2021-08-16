27.5 million Filipinos already received jabs; 12.4 million already fully vaccinated

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has so far administered 27.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in its vaccination drive, with over 12.4 million individuals already fully vaccinated.

According to the National Task Force against COVID-19, the government has administered a total of 27,552,770 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“Of this figure, 15,092,332 Filipinos have received their first dose, while 12,460,438 individuals are now fully vaccinated,” it said in a post on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Because of this, the country has now fully vaccinated more than 17 percent of the country’s eligible target population.

“We got the commitment of our local government units (LGUs), especially those in areas under ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), that our vaccination efforts this August will be more aggressive because of the Delta variant,” said National Task Force against COVID 19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., said.

“This milestone is the result of the collective efforts of our LGUs, our private sector partners, and our healthcare workers. They always find ways to ensure that they will deliver on their promises,” Galvez said.

According to the vaccine czar, nearly 240,000 jabs were administered in the National Capital Region (NCR) in a single day.

(Eagle News Service)