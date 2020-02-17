26 Filipinos in Japan, 1 Filipino in UAE confirmed to have COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that the total number of Filipinos overseas who had been infected with the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has now reached 27.

In a report, the DFA said that 26 of the Filipinos were those on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while the other Filipino was found positive for COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates.

The DFA said that the Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has been coordinating with the Japanese embassy for the needs of the Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess. It is also studying the possibility of repatriating the Filipinos aboard the ship who have not yet been infected with the virus.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies, and representatives of the World Health Organization and Princess Cruises to ensure that the needs of the Filipino crew and passengers are met and to facilitate their return to the Philippines,” the DFA said.

The Japanese Health Ministry has earlier said that all the crew members and passengers are scheduled to have their tests today. Results are expected by the end of the quarantine period on Feb. 21.



(Meanne Corvera, Eagle News Service)