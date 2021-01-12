240 more private firms join part 2 of tripartite deal with PHL gov’t and AstraZeneca

Total of 6 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca assured

(Eagle News) – The number of private companies which had joined the second batch of the tripartite agreement with the Philippine governemnt to buy COVID-19 vaccines from the United Kingdom’s AstraZeneca had increased to around 240.

Presidential adviser on enterpreneurship Secretary Joey Concepcion said that these 240 private companies are included in the second batch of their private sector initiative to negotiate with AstraZeneca.

Because of this, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses secured through this tripartite deal with AstraZeneca had increased to six million.

These private firms that joined the second batch of the deal include both big and small businessmen, Concepcion said.

“Well dito mas madami, halos aabot nang over 200 ‘no, mga 240, in that level ‘no at hindi lang malaki, may mga maliit na negosyante dito. Kinuha namin at pinool (pooled) namin ‘no kasi sinabi namin sa AstraZeneca mas maganda maging mas inclusive tayo ngayon so pumayag naman sila,” he said in a Malacanang press briefing on Monday, Jan. 11.

The first batch of the tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca already covered around 2.6 million doses. This first batch included some 35 private firms which included some of the country’s top businessmen.

“Karamihan dito sa mga unang bumili iyong pinakamalaking korporasyon natin dito – mga Ayala, mga Lopez, mga Aboitiz lahat iyan… sila nauna kasi dito sa una medyo risky kasi. Nag-advance kami ng certain percentage to reserve the vaccine,” Concepcion explained.

With the batch of the tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca, the total number of doses that the Philippines will get has increased to sis million doses which will be good for three million people.

Based on the deal, half of the doses will go to the Philippine government, while the other half will be for the employees and people of the private firms which joined the deal.

“So the total number of doses is going from batch 1 and batch 2 will approximately be about 6 million, approximately about 6 million. So that will be good for 3 million people, so kalahati noon pupunta sa government, 1.5 (million); kalahati noon, 1.5 million pupunta dito naman sa private sector,” Concepcion explained.

(Eagle News Service)