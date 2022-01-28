24 NCR sites to participate in Feb. 4-5 vaccination of kids aged 5-11, says Galvez

Specially formulated Pfizer jabs for 5-11 age group to arrive on Feb. 2

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government set February 4 and 5 as the vaccination days that would target children aged five to 11 in Metro Manila, according to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

During the vaccination rollout for the five to 11 year-old kids, at least 24 hospital and non-hospital based facilities would be participating. Specially formulated Pfizer vaccines for kids in this age group are expected to arrive by February 2.

“Tuloy na tuloy na po ang ating pagbabakuna ng 5 to 11 dahil parating na ang ating mga vaccine na may special formulation sa February 2. Ang gagawin po natin, magde-designate tayo ng hospital at non-hospital based sa each city sa Metro Manila kaya magkakaroon tayo ng more or less 24 vaccination sites,” the vaccine czar said.

Galvez who also heads the National Task Force Against Covid-19 said the Philippine Medical Authority (PMA) initially wanted weekends to be the vaccination days for the young kids, so that they don’t have to be absent from work to be able to accompany their children to the sites.

“Gusto nga po ng PMA (Philippine Medical Association) na mailagay itong parang vaccination days during weekend kasi nakikita nilang ‘yung mga nanay at tatay ay nagta-trabaho [tuwing weekdays]. More or less February 4 or 5 ang ating vaccination [days] para sa 5-11 years old,” Galvez said.

February 4 is a Friday, and February 5 is a Saturday.

-Vaccination of 5-11 year old kids to be expanded in other regions-

Galvez said that while the vaccination of 5 to 11 year old kids would be conducted initially in Metro Manila, the NTF is “open to accepting requests from other regions to simultaneously conduct their own pilot implementation of the vaccine rollout.”

He said that there would be a phasing of the vaccination since this is a “very sensitive” pilot implementation.

“Considering na first time nating makatanggap ng children formulation, ay talagang titingnan nating safe at effective talaga ‘yung pagbabakuna,” Galvez said.

(Eagle News Service)