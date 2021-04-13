235 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 235 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 17637.

Of these, 2391 were active.

Over 200, or 272, more recoveries were also reported, pushing the COVID-19 recoveries among PNP personnel to 15,200.

Two additional deaths also pushed the PNPC OVID-19 death toll to 46.

Earlier, PNP Chief Debold Sinas urged police personnel with COVID-19 symptoms to immediately seek medical help and not self-medicate.

Sinas himself has tested positive for COVID-19, and designated Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as PNP officer-in-charge while he was recovering.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which the Palace attributed to the increase in the presence of virus variants.