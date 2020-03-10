23 quakes recorded at Taal; volcano still on alert level 2

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has monitored 23 earthquakes at Taal, which remains on alert level 2.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes “are associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

Activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has also been characterized by a “weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 50 to 100 meters high..,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast.”

Entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone, must be strictly prohibited, PHIVOLCS said.

Local government units were also advised to “additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”