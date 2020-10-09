23 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally rose to 5367.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 6296.

Of these, 909 were active.

One additional death brought the death toll to 20.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP earlier inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of police personnel, who continue to enforce laws and man quarantine checkpoints.