23 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 8531.

Sixteen additional PNP COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 8860.

Of these, 302 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen—were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The police are among the country’s frontliners as they continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws.