23 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7723.

Thirty-three additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 8136.

Of these, 387 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 26.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said all police personnel on duty during the modified enhanced community quarantine and the enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.