23 more COVID-19 recoveries reported among police personnel

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP recovery total to 9044.

Forty-two additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9464.

Of these, 392 were active.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported among the police, which means the death toll remains at 28.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–were among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program once vaccines become available.

The government said it was targeting inoculation of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier said it has already issued an emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech for its COVID-19 vaccine, with other EUAs underway.