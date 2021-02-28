22 more police personnel recover from COVID-19; 55 more cases reported

(Eagle News)–Twenty-two more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10787.

Fifty-five additional cases, however, also pushed the PNP COVID-19 tally to 11331.

Of these, 513 are active.

No additional deaths were reported.

As such, the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 31.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program expected this year.

Sinovac vaccine doses donated by China are expected to arrive today.

On Monday, over 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to arrive, the Palace said.