22.6M Filipinos or almost 30 percent of targeted population nationwide fully vaccinated – Palace

In Metro Manila, over 76 percent already fully vaccinated as NCR nears population protection against COVID-19

(Eagle News) – More than 22.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated or 29.37 percent of the targeted Filipino population nationwide, Malacanang said on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that 76.70 percent of the targeted population in Metro Manila have also been fully vaccinated, translating to almost 7.5 million residents in Metro Manila. This means that the Philippine capital region is now close to achieving population protection.

Roque noted that nationwide, those who had received the initial vaccine dose were over 25.73 million, or 33.36 percent of the targeted population.

In Metro Manila, those who received the first dose have already reached 90.21 percent of the target population. The residents who received this initial COVID vaccine dose hit 8,818,956.

All these data were as of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, the Palace said.

Government officials have revised their target by year-end for the vaccination of the population.

From 70 percent, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that they would only be able to realistically vaccinate around 50 percent of the target population nationwide.

But if more vaccine supplies would come in, this could reach 60 percent or even 70 percent, he said.

