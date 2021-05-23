21 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon: state media

BEIJING, China (AFP) — Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race in China, state media said Sunday.

One runner who had been missing was found at 9:30 am, but “had already lost their vital signs”, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the local rescue command headquarters.

“This suggests that this incident caused 21 deaths in total,” CCTV said. City officials had earlier confirmed 20 deaths and one person missing at a briefing earlier on Sunday.

Extreme weather hit a high-altitude section of the race held in the Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province Saturday afternoon, city officials said.

Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen said that at around midday a section of the ultramarathon course — between kilometers 20 and 31 — was “suddenly affected by disastrous weather”.

“In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped,” Zhang said.

Shortly after receiving messages of help from some participants, marathon organizers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 of the 172 participants.

At around 2pm, weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Zhang said, adding that provincial authorities will further investigate its cause.

Rocky terrain

State news agency Xinhua reported that some of the runners suffered from hypothermia as a result of the weather, and Zhang said earlier that eight people were being treated for minor injuries in hospital and were in a stable condition.

Video footage broadcast on state media showed emergency rescue personnel in combat fatigues carrying flashlights as they climbed through the rocky terrain at night.

Some marathon participants, wrapped in heavy-duty blankets, were filmed being put on to a stretcher by rescuers.

Temperatures in the mountainous terrain dropped further overnight, Xinhua said, making search and rescue “more difficult”.

Gansu, one of China’s poorest regions, borders Mongolia to the north and Xinjiang to the west.

Deadly floods and landslides have hit the province in the past, with mudslides reportedly killing well over 1,000 people in one town in 2010.

It is also prone to earthquakes.

Yellow River Stone Forest is famous for its rugged mountain scenery marked by stone stalagmites and pillars, and is used as a location in many Chinese television shows and movies, according to the China Daily.

Its rock formations are believed to be four billion years old, the Daily said.

Marathons and extreme sports have seen a surge in popularity among China’s middle class in recent years.

However, Chinese marathons have often been plagued by cheating scandals. In 2018, more than 250 runners were disqualified from the Shenzhen half-marathon after they were found to be wearing fake bibs or have taken shortcuts.

So far, a handful have been handed lifetime bans by Chinese sporting authorities for cheating.

