21 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP recovery total to 9314.

Sixty-nine additional cases, however, pushed the total PNP COVID-19 cases to 9909.

Of these, 567 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among police personnel remains at 28.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, giving indirect protection to the rest.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Philippines has also secured up to 40 million free COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility, which ensures that all countries have access to the vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.