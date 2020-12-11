21 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-one more additional recoveries have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 7974.

Fifty-nine additional cases pushed the total cases to 8481.

Of these, 480 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The government said uniformed personnel, including policemen, were among those to be prioritized in a COVID-19 vaccination program should a vaccine be available in the country.