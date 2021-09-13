20,745 new COVID cases reported in PHL, but more recoveries at 22,290 also recorded

Percentage of COVID deaths go down to 1.57 percent

(Eagle News) – Another 20,745 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Philippines’ tally on Monday, Sept. 13, bringing the total active cases to 180,293, the Department of Health’s latest data showed.

The good news is that this is lower than Sunday’s count of active cases of 181,951. The percentage of active cases even went down to 8 percent from the previous 8.2 percent.

New recoveries added were 22,290, the second straight day that recoveries were over 20,000. On Sunday, new recoveries added were 25,049.

Because of this, the percentage of recoveries rose to 90.4 percent of total confirmed COVID cases. Total recoveries reached 2,032,471, out of the 2,248,071 confirmed COVID cases.

There were 163 new COVID fatalities, bringing the total deaths to 35,307, or 1.57 percent of total COVID cases, the lowest so far this year.

The COVID positivity rate is down to 26.7 percent, from Sunday’s 27 percent.

Most of the active cases are either mild or asymptomatic at 95.4 percent, the DOH said.

But ICU bed utilization rate is still high in Metro Manila at 78 percent, while in the national level, it is at 74 percent.

(Eagle News Service)