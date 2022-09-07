20 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Twenty volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also detected were 196 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of August 30.

A moderate steam plume was also detected reaching 200 meters high.

Entry into the 4-kilometer danger zone should remain banned, PHIVOLCS said.

Pilots were also advised against getting close to the volcano crater.

In July, PHIVOLCS warned of an increase in activity in Kanlaon volcano after it monitored 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.

Kanlaon remains under alert level 1.