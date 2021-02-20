2 tremor episodes, steam emission monitored at Taal; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News) — Two tremor episodes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the tremor episodes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, lasted for 45 to 131 seconds.

The emission of white steam-laden plumes from the main crater was weak.

“Temperature highs of 77.1°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater Lake on 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, although a slight deflation was monitored around the main crater since October 2020 overall, a “very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region has been recorded by continuous GPS data” after the eruption in January 2020.

Although an alert level 1 remains over the volcano, PHIVOLCS said “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

People were also advised to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.