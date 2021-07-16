2 alleged NPA members nabbed in QC

(Eagle News) — Two alleged members of the New People’s Army were arrested in Quezon City early Friday, July 16.

The Philippine National Police said Julieta Tawide Gomez, 39, and Niezel Duaso Velasco, 39, were nabbed by virtue of a standing warrant of arrest for murder and two warrants for attempted murder.

The warrants had been issued by Judge Edwin Malazarte of the Regional Trial Court, 11th Judicial Region, Branch 27 of Tandag City, Surigao Del Sur; by Judge Lilibeth Ladaga also of the RTC 11th Judicial Region, Branch 28 of Lianga; and Judge Fernando Tudalan, Jr. of the RTC 10th Judicial Region, Branch 34 of Cabadbaran City, Agusan Del Norte, respectively.

The judges respectively recommended no bail, bail of P100,000, and bail of P120,000 for the accused.

According to the PNP, Gomez is, in particular, accused of the murder of Zaldy Martinez and Datu Bernardino Astudillo, both civilian Manobo tribesmen and former NPA members on March 19, 2020 in San Miguel, Surigao Del Sur.

The PNP said she is also an accused in the killing of Junreo Cornelio and Emiliano Sayot Jr. in Barangay Poblacion 2, Santiago, Agusan Del Norte on Nov 21, 2020 and the wounding of Mariel Doliano on Jan 18, 2018 in San Agustin, Surigao Del Sur.

She is listed in police records as the second Most Wanted Person in CARAGA region.

Velasco, meanwhile was identified by the police as a regional liaison officer of the North Eastern Mindanao, Regional Party Committee.

Confiscated from the suspects’ were 1 unit 9 mm., one 9 mm. magazine, subversive documents, one NPA flag,1000 live ammo for caliber 7.62, one hand grenade, among others.

“I commend our personnel for another successful extensive manhunt and surveillance operations to bring Wanted Persons to the folds of justice and answer for the crimes they committed. Isang patunay na ang ating Intensified Cleanliness Policy ay magtutuloy-tuloy sa layuning linisin ang ating komunidad sa pamamagitan ng mas pinaigting na kampanya kontra kriminalidad, terorismo at iligal na droga,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.