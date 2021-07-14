1M more Sinovac doses arrive bringing to over 21.7M doses total vaccines delivered to PHL

(Eagle News) – Another 1 million doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines against COVID-19 arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday, bringing to more than 21.7 million doses the total jabs delivered to the country since Feb. 28.

The 1 million Sinovac doses delivered this morning is part of the 26 million CoronaVac doses that have been purchased by the Philippine government for this year.

With the delivery, there are now 13 million Sinovac doses in the country, including the 1 million doses donated by the Chinese government.

Another 1.5 million Sinovac doses are scheduled for delivery on July 17, according to vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez.

This latest Sinovac delivery arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

(Eagle News Service)