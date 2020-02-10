National

19 BI officers told to undergo home quarantine after boarding ships carrying passengers who had visited China

The 151,000-tonne World Dream, owned by a Hong Kong-based cruise liner, sits anchored at the international port in Manila on January 29, 2020, after making a port of call in the Philippine capital. – The ship, which departed from China days ago, arrived with 700 passengers in the Philippine capital on January 28 after the ship cancelled a scheduled six-hour visit to Subic Bay, north of Manila, after the city mayor called for the suspension of cruise ship visits and hundreds of residents staged a street protest over concerns its passengers could spread the virus. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

 

(Eagle News) – The Bureau of Immigration said that 19 of its immigration officers who boarded vessels which carried passengers with travel history from China, Hong Kong and Macau, have been advised to go on “home quarantine.”

In a statement, Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente said that the 19 immigration officers had boarded five different cruise ships that have passengers who visited China, Hong Kong and Macau in the last two weeks, and arrived between January to February.

“The 19 immigration officers did not exhibit any symptoms of the virus, and neither did the passengers that they inspected. They were assessed by competent personnel of the Bureau of Quarantine, who were part of the boarding teams that inspect arriving ships,” said Morente.

He also assured other personnel of the bureau that this move should not worry them.

He said that this merely “ensures the health and safety of everyone through preventive measures.”

The Philippines so far has 261 admitted cases of persons under investigation (PUIs) for the novel coronavirus.

The Department of Health said that there are 314 PUI cases in all, 48 of whom had already been discharged.

