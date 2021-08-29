18,528 more COVID-19 cases added on Sunday; 27.9 percent positivity rate, a new record high

(Eagle News) – At least 18,528 more new COVID-19 cases were added on Sunday, Aug. 29, bringing the total active cases in the country to 143,221.

Sunday’s number of new active cases is the second-highest since the pandemic began. The highest so far was Saturday’s (Aug. 28) record of 19,441 cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reported a record-high positivity rate on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 27.9 percent.

Still, most of the active cases are considered mild or asymptomatic at 97.3 percent.

New COVID recoveries reached 17,922 bringing the total number of those who recovered from the infection to 1,777,793. The percentage of recoveries also rose to 91 percent compared to the total number of cases.

As of Sunday, total COVID-19 cases reached 1,954,023 which include COVID recoveries, active cases and deaths.

-Percentage of COVID-19 deaths decrease-

But the DOH reported a decrease in the percentage of COVID-19 deaths. The percentage of COVID 19 fatalities decreased to 1.69 percent, considered the lowest in three months. The last time that the percentage of COVID-19 deaths was at 1.69 percent was on May 26, 2021.

New COVID fatalities reported on Sunday reached 101, bringing total virus deaths to 33,109.

Meanwhile, the DOH said that seven laboratories had failed to submit their COVID-19 data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Based on the COVID data in the past two weeks, the contribution of these seven laboratories constitute around 2.7 percent of all samples tested, and 2.1 percent of all COVID-19 positive individuals, the DOH said.

Because of this, the DOH said that COVID-19 cases in the next few days would still increase.

“Sa mga susunod na araw ay maari pang tumaas ang ating mga kaso ng COVID-19,” it said in its report.

(Eagle News Service)