18 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Eighteen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 total rose to 9062.

Sixty-one additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9525.

Of these, 435 were active.

No additional deaths were reported.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll then remains at 28.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program.

The Food and Drug Authorization has so far granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, with more EUAs expected in the future.

Carlito Galvez Jr., vaccine czar, said the government was so far negotiating for more or less 40 million doses with Pfizer.

He said a bulk of the COVID-19 vaccines for the country would come from US-based pharmaceutical company Novavax.

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The government has inked a term sheet with the SII’s local partner for 30 to 40 million doses.

He said the aim was also to secure 25 to 30 million doses from AstraZeneca, and 25 million doses each from Sinovac and Gamaleya.