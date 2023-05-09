17 volcanic earthquakes recorded in Bulusan since May 7: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News)–Bulusan volcano has recorded 17 volcanic earthquakes since May 7, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Tuesday, May 9.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquakes occurred at depths of 0 to 5.2 kilometers beneath the eastern section of the volcano.

It said these consisted of 11 volcano-tectonic earthquakes “associated with rock-fracturing and six tornillo events associated with the movement of gas.”

According to PHIVOLCS, these indicate a volcanic gas activity is taking place beneath the edifice.

“Currently, very weak to weak emission of white steam-laden plumes transpires at active vents on the crater and summit area,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said volcanic gas activity within the edifice may potentially trigger steam-driven or phreatic eruption from any of the active events.

While an Alert Level 0 was maintained over Bulusan, there are chances of steam-driven or phreatic eruptions occurring from the crater or summit area, PHIVOLCS said.

It reminded local government units that entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone should be avoided.

It said this was due to the possibility of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruption, rockfall, and landslides.

Civil aviation authorities should also advise pilots against flying close to the crater, PHIVOLCS said.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” it added.