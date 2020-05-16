17 more PNP personnel test positive for COVID-19, total cases climb to 231

(Eagle News) – The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 among its personnel, bringing the total number to 231 as of Saturday, May 16.

One (1) recovery was also recorded, bringing the total to 67, while no new deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remain at 4.

Almost all of the newly diagnosed personnel were assigned in Metro Manila.

According to the PNP, of the 17 new confirmed cases among its personnel, four were from Quezon City; three from Manila; two from Taguig City; two from Caloocan City; and the rest were from Rizal, Pasig City, Baguio City, Mandaluyong City, and Las Piñas City.

Of the positive cases, 116 are in quarantine facilities, 7 in hospitals, and 35 under home quarantine.

More than 600 PNP personnel are also listed as probable persons under investigation (PUIs), while 536 are suspected PUIs.

Eagle News Service