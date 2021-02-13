16 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Sixteen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 10,091.

Twenty-six additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 10609.

Of these, 488 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 30.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.