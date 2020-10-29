16 dead, 22 injured, four missing, due to typhoon Quinta in PHL

(Eagle News) – Typhoon Quinta has left at least 16 people dead in the country, with four more reported missing, according to the latest data from the national disaster officials.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that the 16 deaths, 22 injured and four missing came from CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, and Western and Central Visayas due to Typhoon Quinta, the 17th tropical cyclone in the Philippines for this year which left the country on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The NDRRMC also updated the number of people affected by the typhoon in the country to close to a quarter of a million.

It said the number of affected families reached 57,742 families or 242,220 persons in 1,008 barangays in Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western and Central Visayas.

There were also 90 incidents of flooding (63 incidents) and landslide or soil collapse (22 incidents), and five more maritime incidents. There was also one incident of storm surge.

There were also 105 road sections and 22 bridges nationwide that had been affected by flooding, road slip, landslide, and soil erosion due to the typhoon.

There were also a total of 330 passengers, 131 rolling cargoes, and four vessels that had been affected or stranded during the typhoon.

At least 213 municipalities in the affected regions had experienced power outages during the typhoon. Only 61 as of Thursday noon, Oct. 29, had been restored.

