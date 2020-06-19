15 MRT-3 maintenance provider employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Fifteen personnel of the Metro Rail Transit-3 maintenance provider have tested positive for COVID-19.

The MRT-3 said based on provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESPI’s report, of the 15, one was found positive for the virus three days after undergoing a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction test on June 11.

The depot personnel’s last day to report at the depot was on June 8.

The MRT-3 said on June 14, 32 depot personnel were identified as having made contact with the COVID-19-positive worker.

The remaining 14 of the 15 found positive for the virus were part of the 32 who underwent RT-PCR testing the next day.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the 14 COVID-19-positive depot personnel.

MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael J. Capati said because of the incident, all depot personnel of the MRT-3 line are set to undergo rapid antibody testing to be conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Those who will test positive will be required to undergo RT-PCR confirmatory testing and to go on self-quarantine while waiting for the results of the confirmatory test.

He said a depot-wide disinfection, the most recent having been done on Monday, will be repeated.

“The health and safety of our employees and passengers are primordial to us. All employees will be required to undergo testing. We have been conducting disinfection in the depot, at stations, and in trains. We will continue to implement these and other measures to contain the spread of the virus in our workplace, stations, and trains,” Capati said.